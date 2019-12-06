Rita Chioma, Lagos

One of Nigeria’s leading real estate companies, Virgin-Landmart Limited has unveiled star actresses and media personalities, Halima Abubakar and Anita Joseph as its new brand ambassadors.

The unveiling of the two popular actresses was held at the company’s head office on Wednesday, December 4, amid cheers and applauds.

The event also featured the unveiling of the company’s new housing and payment plans designed to make house ownership easy for subscribers.

According to the General Manager, Ms Nkem Okoye, Virgin-Landmart has always been known to partner and collaborate with the biggest corporate organisations and celebrities in Nigeria, as well as partnering with successful organisations in finance, construction, telecommunications and other sectors.

She noted that the company was delighted to add Halimah Abubakar and Anita Joseph to its prestigious list of partners.

“These women are phenomenal and illustrious personalities who have proven to be worthy of praise in the entertainment industry. Their brand is well recognised, that is why we have decided to make them our major brand ambassadors,” she said.

She added that the company is striving to advance its corporate commitment to make homes available to all categories of Nigerians through the company’s flexible installment arrangement to match subscribers affordability. “Our payment plans vary from daily, weekly, and monthly, after the initial deposit fee of N10,000,” she said.

“We are currently running promos on our Virginia Court Estate and Northern Rose Court in Ibeju Lekki and response is very high. Our company, Virgin-Landmart, is different from the regular real estate you know. We don’t allocate lands without all necessary certificate in check. We have a verifiable C of O from the government and there is no land grabbing concern. We don’t sell lands under survey, we are transparent and we sell genuine lands and properties because we want to ensure our customers have peace of mind when they buy from us,” she added.