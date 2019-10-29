Mrs. Virginia Iruka Ezeaku (nee Ezeanata) will be buried in Ukpo, Dunukofia LGA, Anambra State on Thursday, October 31.

The burial programme signed by Benjamin Ezeaku for the family of the late Chief Emmanuel Ezeaku (Ide 1 of Ukpo), said the highly revered mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, who was famously known as “Adaife” will be buried in Isiekwulu villge in Ukpo town.

A service of songs will be held at her residence in Enugu at 5.30 pm on Monday, October 28. Another service of songs will take place in her Ukpo hometown on Wednesday, October 30.

On Thursday, October 31, burial service will take place at 10am in St. Mary’s Anglican Church, Ukpo, followed by interment at her residence. Condolence visits are slated for Friday and Saturday while outing service holds at St. Mary’s Anglican Church, Ukpo on Sunday, November 3.