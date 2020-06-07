As part of efforts to still operate amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Rep. Tunji Ajuloopin (APC-Kwara) on Saturday held a virtual meeting with his constituents.

The one-hour meeting, which was monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin, afforded the lawmaker to effectively engage with all strata of people in his constituency.

Ajuloopin represents Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero federal constituency of Kwara.

He held used the opportunity to unfold plans that would change the fortunes of the constituency, stressing that the lockdown should not be an excuse for any elected representative to be disconnected from his people.

He added that the virtual meeting was aimed at formulating a regime of collective responsibility of actualising the desired growth, progress and socioeconomic development of the constituency.

“It is our desire to commence a new robust pattern of constituency engagement for our collective benefit after COVID-19,” said the legislator.

Ajuloopin praised the constituents for being supportive of his stewardship that had recorded achievements in the areas of health, road construction, education, entrepreneurship, skills and human capital development.

“On job creation, we cannot wait for government alone to provide jobs for our teeming youths, before the end of the year, we will have our intervention very much in place.

“We already have five farm houses under construction and almost at a completion stage, equipped with relevant machineries that will encourage farmers and create massive employment and empowerment across the constituency.

“Agric Ministry officials were in the constituency earlier in the week for possible collaboration.

“I’m presently sponsoring a bill on the establishment of a Federal College of Education in our constituency which is already at its second reading.

“Although, the decision of taking the said Federal College of Education to Omu-Aran wasn’t my doing, it had been decided before I came on board, but nonetheless we hope to see the bill to a logical conclusion.

“Education they say is the best legacy, a lot of achievements have been recorded in this important sector, notably is the distribution of free JAMB UTME forms to 336 students as well scholarships to indigent students.

“Some dilapidated schools have been rebuilt from the scratch through our interventions,” Ajuloopin said.

On employment, the lawmaker explained that he had been trying to get more constituents into the employment cadre, especially the armed forces.

He said that five military personnel enrolment have been facilitated amongst several others.

“Most of the road network are bad due to long abandonment, we have done a little rehabilitation on some; Ilala to Aran-Orin Road in Oke-Ero LGA will receive attention soon, likewise Edidi-Kajola Road, It’s a gradual process.

“No fewer than eight motorised boreholes have been sunk across the constituency and many are still in the offing.

“My joy knew no bound as many communities that had never had access to portable water before now have the opportunity through the intervention.

“Women as the backbone of development have never being neglected, over 1,050 widows who hardly have up to N5,000 businesses were supported with N10,000 each across the 42 wards, totalling N10.5 million.

“A lot of our loan applicants have been receiving the loans facilitated through CBN to boost businesses after an intensive entrepreneurship and skills training for about 500 youths,” Ajuloopin said.

Similarly, some of the constituents in their separate contributions described the development as heartwarming, unprecedented and a welcome development.

Mr Titilope Akogun, the President, Kwara South Youth Development Organisation (KWAYORG), described the virtual meeting as an eye-opener and a veritable platform for constituency integration.

“As far as the youth in the constituency are concerned, Rep. Ajuloopin has shown to be a good ambassador that is passionate about the welfare and well-being of the people of the constituency,” he said.

Mr Yemi Aransiola, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Irepodun LGA, also praised Ajuloopin for being a chief promoter of the party’s manifestoes through many platforms and media engagements.

Chief Sunday Olosunde, an APC stalwart in Ekiti Local Government of the state, said it was another plus for Ajuloopin in his quest to actualise the yearnings and aspirations of the constituents.

Contributing, Mr Muse Mustapha, the Chairman, Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), Omu-Aran chapter, described Ajuloopin’s online engagement as highly commendable, saying it is a pace setting. (NAN)