Henry Akubuiro

As the commercial prospects of art from Africa keep rising in the secondary market, Lagos-based Sogal auction makes its 6th edition with quite a number of rare artworks.

In this year’s edition, top modernists and contemporary artists will be having a convergence. It will feature, among others, paintings, drawings and sculptures by Ben Enwonwu, Abayomi Barber, Kolade Oshinowo, Clary Nelson Cole, Muraina Oyelami and Rufus Ogundele.

Opening its preview on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Signature Beyond Gallery, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, the preview continues till the evening of November 8 before the auction starts. The yearly auction sale also features works of contemporary Nigerian and other West African artists, like John Ogbeta, Djokou Kassi Nathalie (Cameroon), Tolulope Okunlola, and Charly Almeida (Benin Republic). The auction is putting on sales a total lot of 85 works from over 70 artists.

Observing all the Lagos State guidelines on Covid-19, the gallery assured that safety of participants is its priority, particularly in the post-lockdown from the pandemic. “The 6th Sogal art auction will be held live at Signature Gallery, 107 Awolowo Rd, Ikoyi, with Covid 19 guidelines to be well observed,” the auction house stated: “Also, the online and telephone biddings will be encouraged as the sales, like the previous editions, is expected to attract top collectors within Lagos, Nigeria and international bidders.”

Among the lots from the masters is a 1991 sculpture by Ben Osawe, Untitled, in highly stylised facial and elongated neck, depicting a lady in ornament of grace and elegance. Also, is a rare bronze, Modern Warrior, dated 1962, by Abayomi Barber. Captured in action, the warrior is clearly of a native, perhaps ancient depiction as the costumes indicate.

From contemporary artists are works that mostly reflect thoughts of African youths in political and social themes. Such works include February Weather by Kolawole Olalekan, in a satirical commuter bus known as danfo, dated 2020; Bob Nosa-Uwagboe’s Activist Detained Illegally, dated 2020, highlights the challenges in Africa’s socio-political terrain; wood sculpture entitled Owl, by Abdulahi Aliru, in a minimalistic style of oval shape; and Chukwuemeka Michael Osisiego’s They Dominate We Stand and Look, a 2020 mixed media that captures the current Nigerian situation of imbalance sharing of commonwealth, among other lots.

From all indications, the expectations at the 6th Sogal auction is high, so explained the growing number of new collectors during the past editions. Some of the collector have been inspired by the quality of timeless art that Sogal art auction showcases yearly. For the online and telephone bidding, as well as preview, collectors can view the lots on https://www.paperturn -view.com/ tobeln/sogal-art-auction- 2020-10?pid =MTE119394

For 27 years, Signature Beyond Gallery has been going strong, relying on its vast experience in art appreciation to keep the Sogal auction going stronger. Signature noted, that with an emphasis on quality, Sogal art auction entered the Lagos market scene on October 20, 2014: “Since then, we have continued to contribute to the growth of the domestic secondary art market, and, consequently, an increased appreciation of Nigerian and, indeed, African art internationally.”

The Sogal auction, Signature said, is also about preserving the works of masters, as well as encouraging contemporary artists to promote artistic excellence.