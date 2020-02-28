The World Health Organization declared yesterday that the new coronavirus epidemic was at a “decisive point” as countries across the globe battled to contain the deadly outbreak.

“We’re at a decisive point,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference in Geneva. “If you act aggressively now, you can contain this virus, you can prevent people getting sick, you can save lives.”

The virus has already killed more than 2,760 people, mostly in China where it first emerged in December and infected more than 81,000 in over 45 countries. But there are now more daily cases being recorded outside China, raising fears that poor countries with weak health infrastructures would not be able to cope.

“It’s what’s happening in the rest of the world that’s now our greatest concern,” Tedros said.

He said all countries should ensure their health systems were prepared. “We are actually in a very delicate situation in which the outbreak can go in any direction based on how we handle it.”

World financial markets have plunged on fears that widespread lockdowns could hamper business activity and dent global growth, while sports matches and festivals have been cancelled to try to stem infections.

The European Union said it was bracing for an economic hit, with tourism already feeling the pinch and supply chains reliant on China also being affected. And President Emmanuel Macron said France, the world’s most visited country which has recorded two deaths, was preparing for a jump in cases.

“We are facing a crisis, an epidemic that is coming,” he said.