(dpa/NAN)

The number of coronavirus deaths in Australia’s Victoria has hit a record high of 10 in 24 hours, state premier, Daniel Andrews, told reporters on Sunday.

Andrews said 459 new cases had been recorded in the last day and left open the possibility of extending the city’s six-week lockdown.

He pleaded with the public to wear masks if they had to leave their homes.

“This is not about human rights,’’ Andrews said.

“There are 10 families that are going to be burying someone in the next few days.

“Wear a mask; it’s not too much to ask.’’

There are 4,233 active cases in Victoria and 228 patients in hospital with COVID-19.

Case numbers have been growing by several hundred a day over the past three weeks as a second wave of virus infections hits Australia.

Victoria’s borders to other states are closed.

Several people, who entered neighbouring New South Wales from Victoria, have spread the virus, leading to clusters including 60 cases linked to a Sydney pub and 67 cases among diners at a Thai restaurant.

A court on Sunday granted the Police a prohibition order on a Black Lives Matter protest planned for Tuesday in Sydney.

The court says it would most likely breach social distancing regulations.

Protest organisers vowed to appeal the ban but said they would march regardless of the court decision.