The Vehicle Inspectorate Services (VIS) Lagos State will from next week continue its mass sensitisation and enforcement of the use of facemasks and social distance for drivers and commuters in Lagos state.

The programme suffered a setback after the EndSars protest.

Director of the VIS Lagos Engr. Akin George Fashola , said that for the country and Lagos State in particular to battle the deadly Covid -19 virus to a halt, there was need for drivers and commuters to abide by all safety measures.

According to him, towards this end, officials of the VIS would ensure that the state is not forced into another lock down.

Speaking with journalists in his office, Engr. Fashola said :” Covid-19 is real and it is deadly. Nobody should joke with it or say it is not real. The disease does not maim but kills so why will people not use facemasks and obey all the safety guidelines like maintaining social distance , washing of hands regularly and going to hospitals when they are sick? We can defeat this virus seeing that it is better and less costly to obey all the safety guidelines than to lockdown the country. We do not want Lagos State to be lockdown for a second time, therefore ,we will begin our second phase of mass enforcement and sensitisation of drivers especially commercial drivers and commuters to ensure the use of facemasks, observe social distance in the vehicles and other safety rules”.

Addressing misconceptions promoting non adherence to safety measures, Engr.Fashola said: ” Some people feel government is punishing them when they are told to wear facemasks and observe social distancing but what will government gain from that? People say Covid-19 is not an African disease but this second wave is even deadlier and it kills faster. When others say that Covid-19 is not their portion , then whose portion is it? It is wise to abide by all the safety rules so that the disease will not be their portion. They should take it seriously by observing all the safety rules which should be a personal responsibility to stay alive. Commercial drivers should not put gain or profit above health safety by conveying people in overcrowded vehicles. It is only those alive that can eat so it is wise to adjust and comply with the safety measures and live long. Wear your facemasks, and observe all the safety rules so government will not be forced to lock down the state a second time.As an agency we do not want the state to be lock down therefore we will continue to work with other stakeholders to enforce government directives aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19″.