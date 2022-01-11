From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Kingdom has suspended temporarily its flexi appointment (walk-in) service.

The British High Commission, Abuja, in a message on its Facebook page, said the decision was taken to protect the safety of customers waiting outside of its Visa Application Centres (VAC).

“You will not be able to book one of these appointments online or by turning up at the VAC. If you have already paid for this service (before 10 January) then you can still benefit from this.

“You should not attend the VAC until it is your allocated appointment time, or you have been contacted by TLS to collect your passport. Visa customers who turn up at the VAC significantly before their appointment will be asked to leave and return at the correct date and time.

“Where there are extremely compassionate or compelling circumstances (for example, a medical emergency), UKVI may consider expediting specific cases. However, the bar for this is high and will be assessed on a case-by-case basis. If your request is exceptionally urgent you can contact UK Visas and Immigration for help. Please note that this is a chargeable service for overseas customers. https: www.gov.uk contactukvi-inside-outside-uk,” the British High Commission said.

The British High Commission further said if you have not yet been contacted by TLS, it means your application is still being processed by the UKVI team and the VAC will not be able to assist you.

“The staff in the VACs are not involved in the processing of UK visa decisions and are unable to provide updates on your application,” the British High Commission also said.