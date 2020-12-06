From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States Government has removed all visa reciprocity fees for Nigerians applying for United States visas. The new policy took effect from December 3, 2020.

The spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, disclosed the development in a statement issued in Abuja.

Nwonye said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that the United States Government has removed all visa reciprocity fees for Nigerian citizens seeking visas to the United States.”

Recall that the United States Government had in August 2019, imposed reciprocity fees for Nigerians after the Federal Government failed to honour its request to cancel fees charged to its citizens for certain visa categories.

The United States said the decision was taken after 18 months of engagement with the Nigerian government from early 2018 that the cost for certain visa categories be changed.