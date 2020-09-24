Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Mr Sunday Frank-Oputu has backed the United States Government over the decision to impose Visa restrictions on some Nigerian politicians involved in undermining democracy in the country.

According to him, the action of the United State Government should be emulated by other countries of the world to put an end to acts of electoral fraud, imposition of candidates, rigging, and violence in the nation’s electoral processes.

Frank-Oputu also called on the Traditional Rulers in Nigeria to take the bold step of withdrawing the Chieftaincy honours bestowed on the listed politicians over their alleged involvement in cases of electoral fraud.

He said the decision to impose restriction ban on listed Nigerian politicians should serve as a reward for years of electoral fraud committed by the political class to subvert the will of the Nigerian people.

I want to urge all the grade A and B countries in the world, to ensure that this ban does not only end in US it has to also go to UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Holland. All grade A and B countries in the world should ban politicians who want to ride on the people and believe impunity is the only source of their power. And if this kind of strict measures are taken against them, I think it will give us some relief” he said

Frank- Oputu alleged that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has been undermining internal democracy in Bayelsa APC by foisting candidates on the party.

“Sylva has caused havoc in APC since 2014 when APC came into existence in Bayelsa state we have never had primary election. It’s all about hand picking, quarrel and fights. When are we going to get it right? Look at the senatorial election that was conducted how many days ago, was there any primary carried out in Bayelsa state? Senatorial primary was characterized by fortified results that have been given out with winners announced. They have emerged from a primary that was never conducted. In the history of APC, at no time have the party officials from the ward and local government and state had pleasure to say they are happy with the process.”