Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said Nigerians should hold the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) responsible for the negative impacts of the proposed travel sanctions imposed on the by the United States.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the travel ban is a fallout of the government and ruling party’s alleged compromised handling of security issues, as well as human rights violation under the present administration.

The opposition expressed dismay that the travel ban will have grave consequences on economic, educational, and healthcare opportunities, as well as ; hurt family and social ties, thereby putting more pressure on the country’s economy.

“More depressing is that the APC and the Buhari Presidency have been reversing diplomatic gains achieved by previous administrations while gradually pitching our nation against other countries of the world with its poor record on security, corruption and human right issues.

“Our party is worried that our nation that, have become a global destination and investment hub under the PDP, is now being pushed back to a pariah status under the incompetent and divisive APC, as reports from other members of the international community, including credible international organizations, have continued to raise concerns on security and human right issues under the Buhari administration.