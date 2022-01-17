Visa, the exclusive digital payment service provider of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021, is marking this year’s competition in Cameroon by creating new one-of-a-kind experiences for cardholders and football fans and looking to further help expand access to the financial system in Africa.

Visa is offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience for lucky children in Cameroon aged between 8-12, accompanied by a guardian, the opportunity to participate in the Player Escort Programme and walk out on the field before the AFCON matches with a professional football player. Additionally, Nigerian customers who spend a minimum of N100, 000 in at least three transactions and pay with their Visa credentials can win a staycation for two at a luxury hotel.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Visa is committed to enhancing the fan experience at sporting venues around the world and AFCON is no exception,” said Kemi Okusanya, Vice President, Visa West Africa. “We have a long history of supporting world-class football and this association builds on our mission to bring the best of our sponsorship experience to Africa. We are thrilled to offer Nigerians a unique opportunity to enjoy all the excitement of AFCON, and to be the exclusive payments provider at this exciting tournament.”