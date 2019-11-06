Visa launched a suite of innovative security capabilities to help prevent and disrupt payment fraud, breaking new ground in Cybersecurity and fraud prevention across Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) at the Visa CEMEA Security Summit 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

The forum brings together payment industry experts from risk, business and operational departments of financial institutions, merchants, processors and other payment service providers.

The new payment security services and capabilities help protect the integrity of the payments ecosystem by detecting and disrupting fraud threats targeting financial institutions and merchants. The new capabilities are available to Visa clients at no additional cost or sign-up, but through Visa’s continued investments in intelligence and technology. These add to the long list of benefits financial institution and merchant clients enjoy as participants in the Visa global payment network.

“Cybercriminals attempt to bypass traditional defenses by stealing credentials, harvesting data, obtaining privileged access, and attacking trusted third-party supply chains,” said Hector Rodriguez, Regional Risk Officer, CEMEA, Visa. “Visa’s new payment security capabilities combine payment and cyber intelligence, insights and learnings from breach investigations, and law enforcement engagement to help financial institutions and merchants solve the most critical security challenges.”