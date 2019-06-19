Visa, the global leader in digital payments and proud sponsor of the Total African Cup of Nations 2019, has launched a promotional campaign giving its cardholders in Nigeria the chance to win exclusive tickets to watch selected Total AFCON 2019 matches live in Egypt.

To win, Visa customers simply need to use their Visa Credit, Debit or Prepaid card during the promotion period between May 28 and June 19, 2019.

As a partner of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Visa has also offered a once-in-a-lifetime experience to five children from age six to 10, accompanied by a parent or guardian, to participate in the Player Escort Programme and walk out onto the field before one of the Total AFCON 2019 matches in Egypt with a professional football player.

Two of the winners, Tijani Ibrahim, from Samfra Primary School, Ebute Metta, Lagos, and Osidele Elijah, from Ansar-u-Deen Primary School, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, were selected from the Channels International Kids Cup. The three others were picked from a digital campaign dubbed “Unstoppable Stories,” which invited Nigerians to share unique talents of children aged between six and 10 years.

Oluwakemi Okusanya, country manager and vice president, Visa, West Africa, said; “Our continent embodies the spirit of perseverance and determination. We are a highly resourceful continent that solves our challenges with a mixture of ingenuity and positivity. We are also blessed with a very youthful population and we at Visa want to highlight the passion and unstoppable spirit of our people. Through our Unstoppable Stories campaign, we have identified inspiring stories and talents told from the perspective of our youth.”