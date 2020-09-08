Visa Inc. has unveiled a partnership with iconic former footballer, Didier Drogba, for its ‘Where You Shop Matters’ initiative, that is championing and supporting small businesses (SMBs) around the world while encouraging people to shop local.

As the Official Payment Services Partner for Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021, Visa and Drogba will continue to partner to inspire and ignite excitement around one of the world’s most watched football tournaments, taking place in Cameroon in January 2022.

“Having lived and played in countries around the world, I have seen the important role that small businesses and entrepreneurs play in supporting communities everywhere,” said Didier Drogba. “After a very difficult year, it is vital that we all come together to support the small shops run by our families, friends and neighbours. My career wouldn’t have been possible without that first ball bought from a local store, and together with Visa, I hope we can support other businesses that help make dreams come true.”

During the current marketing campaign for the ‘Where You Shop Matters’ initiative, Drogba shares the pivotal role that shopping locally had in his journey to becoming a hero for millions around the world, and how his very first ball was bought from a local store in his community. The campaign aims to help support SMBs get back to business and to prosper through a number of initiatives, including its Visa Small Business Hub, a merchant platform providing tools and information on how to start, run and grow small businesses.