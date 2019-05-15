Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States Embassy Nigeria has suspended indefinitely,interview waivers for visa renewal otherwise known as dropbox.

In a statement by its Public Affairs Section, the Embassy said the development took effect from close of business Tuesday, May 14, 2019. It added that visa applications will no longer be accepted by DHL.

The statement said those who have already submitted their passports via dropbox to DHL for processing either at its Embassy in Abuja, or the Consulate General in Lagos, will not be impacted by the change.

It explained that the processing procedures are regularly reviewed in order to assess the Mission’s ability to quickly, efficiently, and securely process visa applications.

According to the statement, the Embassy was taking the step to provide more efficient customer service and promote legitimate travel, and will continue to facilitate applications of established travelers to the best of its ability.