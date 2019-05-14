Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, has suspended indefinitely, interview waivers for visa renewal otherwise known as dropbox.

In a statement by its Public Affairs Section, the United States Diplomatic Mission said the development took effect from close of business on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

The United States added that visa applications will no longer be accepted by DHL in Nigeria.

The United States further said those who have already submitted their passports via dropbox to DHL for processing either at its Embassy in Abuja, or the Consulate General in Lagos, will not be impacted by the change.

The United States Mission also stated that the processing procedures are regularly reviewed in order to assess the Mission’s ability to quickly, efficiently, and securely process visa applications.

The United States Mission added that it was taking the step to provide more efficient customer service and promote legitimate travel, and will continue to facilitate applications of established travellers to the best of its ability.

“Effective at the close of business today, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, the U.S. Mission to Nigeria is indefinitely suspending interview waivers for renewals, otherwise known as the “Dropbox” process. Visa applications will no longer be accepted by DHL in Nigeria. Those who have already submitted their passports via “Dropbox” to DHL for processing either at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, or the Consulate General in Lagos, will not be impacted by this change.

“All applicants in Nigeria seeking a non-immigrant visa to the United States must apply online, and will be required to appear in-person at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja or U.S. Consulate General in Lagos to submit their application for review. Applicants must appear at the location they specified when applying for the visa renewal,” the United States said.

The United States further said the processing of diplomatic and official (A, G, and NATO class) visa applications will continue unchanged.