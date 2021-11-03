From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Ahead of the November 6 Anambra State governorship election, the United States Government has warned it will not hesitate to consider consequences, including visa restrictions, for those found to be responsible for election-related violence or undermining the democratic process in the state.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, in a statement issued in Abuja, said the US Government is looking forward to a gubernatorial election in Anambra State on November 6 that is peaceful and transparent, with results that accurately reflect the will of the state’s residents.

‘We will be paying close attention to actions of individuals who interfere with the democratic process or instigate violence against civilian populations before, during, or after the elections. We will not hesitate to consider consequences – including visa restrictions – for those found to be responsible for election-related violence or undermining the democratic process,’ the US statement read.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria further said under the United States immigration law, certain violations also may lead to restrictions on family members.

‘We call on citizens, electoral officials, party members, and security force personnel to do their part in ensuring a credible and secure electoral process,’ the US also said.

