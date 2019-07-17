Visa made the dreams of five Nigerian children come true when the company led some of the world’s best football players onto the pitch at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo, during the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match between Tunisia and Madagascar.

Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments and official sponsor of the prestigious tournament, gave the lucky children the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be player escorts as part of its Unstoppable Stories campaign, which was launched earlier this year.

The player escorts, who were also treated to a three-day trip to the capital city, were Tijani Ibrahim, 10, from Lagos State, Basil Okpara, 9, from Imo State, Osidele Elijah from Ogun State, Adebayo Oluwaseun, 9, and Olubowale Oluwanifemi, 10, both from Lagos State. The children were identified through Visa’s unstoppable stories campaign for 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations, which called upon children to share their stories and inspirations of what makes them or their heroes unstoppable.

Commenting on the occasion, Kemi Okusanya, Visa’s Country Manager for Nigeria said, “Visa is a long-standing supporter of football and we are proud to be leveraging our sponsorship of the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations in such a positive way. It was heart-warming to witness the joy of the player escorts as they led the players into the stadium.