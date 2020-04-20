Emma Jemegah

VISA, one of the sponsors of the Olympic Games has backed the International Olympics Committee (IOC) on the decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Games following the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement from Team Visa said they were supportive of the IOC and Prime Minister Abe’s decision to postpone the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to 2021. It added that Visa was also committed to supporting and celebrating our diverse and global roster of 90+ Team Visa athletes.

“We are proud of the programme and the Olympics and Paralympics hopeful that makes up our roster. We have offered our Team Visa athletes the opportunity to extend their relationship with Visa to support them along their new road to Tokyo next year”.