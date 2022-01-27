From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Barely a day after announcing its resumption of the Priority Visa (PV) Service for work and study routes in Nigeria, the United Kingdom (UK), has announced the resumption of Flexi Appointments in the country.

The United Kingdom Visas and Immigration (UKVI), in a message posted on the Facebook page and Twitter handle of the British High Commission, Abuja, said the appointments are available to book online from 20 January.

The United Kingdom Visas and Immigration said: “From 20 January, TLS have resumed offering Flexi Appointments to customers applying at visa application centers (VACs) in Nigeria.”

The United Kingdom Visas and Immigration explained that booking a Flexi Appointment allows customers to attend their chosen VAC at any time during opening hours on the day of their appointment.

“Please note that Flexi Appointments can only be booked online on the TLS website and that there are limited appointment slots available each day.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Flexi Appointments are not available to customers who turn up at a VAC without having previously booked the service online.

“Customers who have not booked a Flexi Appointment are reminded not to attend the VAC until their allocated appointment time,” the United Kingdom Visas and Immigration also said.

The United Kingdom Visas and Immigration further said visa customers who turned up at the VAC significantly before their appointment will be asked to leave and return at the correct date and time.

“Walk-in appointments currently remain suspended at all VACs in Nigeria,” the United Kingdom Visas and Immigration stated.