The 2023 presidential election would be won by the vision of a candidate for Nigeria and not money, Mr Dumebi Kachikwu, presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and founder of Roots Television Nigeria has said.

At the party’s presidential primary election held in Abeokuta, Ogun State on June 9, he scored 978 votes to defeat a one-time deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, who polled 589 votes.

Other aspirants in the contest included a person with special needs, Dr Chike Okogwu, who stepped down before the primary election; Dr Chukwuka Monye who scored 339 votes and Princess Chichi Ojei polled 72 votes, among others.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Responding to a question on his financial capacity to run a nationwide campaign against major parties in Lagos, yesterday, Kachikwu said the vision of candidates in the 2023 presidential poll remained more important than their financial capacity.

“Our democracy has grown. We are in an era where the electorate want to know what candidates will offer the country and how they intend to achieve such claims.

“I have a clear vision on how to make the Nigeria state work for all citizens,” he said.

Kachikwu, a Delta-born businessman and activist, also unveiled key areas he would focus on to make a substantial difference in the lives of Nigerians if elected.

He listed the key areas as public service reforms, eradication of corruption and war against terrorism, among others. Kachikwu also promised to create equal opportunities for men and women, ensure an improved welfare package for teachers and technology-driven education and healthcare system to stop medical and education tourism.

“I will eliminate corruption by ensuring that Nigerian workers are paid better salaries, build modern cities with decent amenities, world-class health facilities, and accessible and affordable internet services across the country, among others,” he said.

On the resignation of Moghalu from the party after the primaries, Kachikwu said the ADC leadership would do its best to bring him back to their fold.

“I have equally reached out to him a couple of times and I believe that all differences emanating from our party primaries will be resolved as we all have the same vision to take Nigeria to greater heights.”

He, however, urged the media to give fair hearing to all the candidates in the general elections to enable Nigerians decide on the best candidate.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .