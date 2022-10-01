By Chinelo Obogo

The Labour Party candidate for Idemili North/South Federal Constituency, Uche Okonkwo, has stated that only visionary leadership can get Nigeria out of its many challenges facing the country.

Okonkwo who stated this during a press briefing in his country home of Ojoto, said it is unfortunate that Nigeria even at 62, has nothing to celebrate as a result of bad leadership.

He said Nigeria at this point, should be talking about artificial intelligence, mechanised agriculture, exportation, green energy, and innovative solutions, rather than insecurity, tribal and religious sentiments, extreme poverty and hunger.

Okonkwo reiterated his commitment towards a new Idemili and Nigeria, noting that he will align with the vision of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

“The good news is that there is still hope. We will have another opportunity to change the narrative next year. The 2023 elections will be based on credibility, capacity, competence, integrity and proven track records.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us and time has come for everyone to come together irrespective of regional, religious and political affiliation to take back the constituency and country by coming out in mass to vote Labour Party candidates in 2023 general elections to actualise Nigeria of our dream,” he said.