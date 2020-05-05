Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Strict enforcement of the use of face masks has commenced in earnest at the Ekiti State Deputy Governor’s office located within the governor’s office complex in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The action is in line with the directive to enforce the state government’s order which has made the use of face masks in public places in Ekiti compulsory.

The deputy governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, presided over a peace meeting with the Alare of Are-Ekiti, Oba Boluwade Adebiyi and his chiefs.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the meeting was attended by the Ekiti Assembly deputy speaker, Mr Hakeem Jamiu; Chairman, Irepodun/Ifelodun local government, Mr Shina Ogunleye; and Chairman, House of Assembly Service Commission, Chief Taiwo Olatunbosun.

Others at the meeting were former Vice-Chancellor, Ekiti State University, Prof Israel Orubuloye and former Chairman, Alimosho Local Government in Lagos State, Mr Olusola Adekunle, who are both indigenes of Are-Ekiti and stakeholders in the peace initiative to reconcile the monarch with his chiefs.

The rule of physical and social distancing was observed at the conference hall where the meeting was held as attendees did not sit close to one another.

The political office holders, the traditional ruler and his chiefs all wore face masks in compliance with health regulation.

But some visitors to the complex who did not wear face masks were turned back at the reception by security officials on duty.

The police officers at the reception politely turned back some visitors after explaining to them that the enforcement had commenced.

Apart from this, a limited number of guests from Are-Ekiti who had come to be part of the meeting were allowed into the conference hall to prevent overcrowding.

A senior administration official said Egbeyemi had ordered the full implementation of all health advisories to contain COVID-19 in his office.

“Let members of the public be put on notice that any visitor to the office of the deputy governor that fails to wear a face mask will not be allowed entry; it is a rule that must be complied with,” he said.