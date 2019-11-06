Some visitors at the ongoing 2019 Lagos International Trade Fair on Tuesday rushed to get a taste of a free porridge meal offered by a Japanese woman married to a Nigerian, Mrs Umi Opara, at one of the exhibition stands at the Tafawa Balewa Square venue.

Many others were also sighted at another exhibition stand where free braiding of hair was offered by Kanekalon Beauty Consult, Japan.

Opara, Manager, Uma Curry Mix Seasoning Paste, said the porridge was prepared with the seasoning in a bid to introduce it to the Nigerian populace.

The manager, who is attending the fair for the third time, said that the seasoning, made with natural ingredients, contains vitamins that sharpen the brain.

“The curry mix seasoning contains tomatoes, thyme, pepper, onions and other seasonings, ” she said.

Opara said that she was enjoying the ongoing fair better than that of last year because it had given her the opportunity to connect with more people, as more companies are participating in it than previous year.

Mrs Ronke Farouq, a Nigerian who tasted the meal, described it as tasty and palatable, promising to buy the seasoning for her home use.

Also, at the Kanekalon Beauty Consult stand, a group of young ladies were seen competing to have their hair braided free by the Japanese company.

Mr Hiroshi Seko, General Manager, Kanekalon Africa Liason Office, said that the ladies started trooping in early. Seko said following a lecture about the product and a question and answer session, the top eight winners were picked to have their hair braided free with the company’s products.

He said that the company was exhibiting to introduce the product to the market and not to sell.

“If anyone desires to buy our product after sampling, we will direct them to our retailers’ office,” he said.