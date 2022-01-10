From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

President Muhammadu Buhari will embark on a state visit to Ogun State on Thursday, January 13.

During the visit President Buhari will inaugurate some of the infrastructural projects executed by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

According to a statement by Kunle Somorin, chief press secretary to the governor, President Buhari will be welcomed at the Gateway City Gate Monument Park, Sagamu Interchange, at 10a.m, where the first project will be commissioned by him.

The statement added that apart from the Gateway City Gate, other projects expected to be inaugurated by the president include Ijebu-Ode Mojoda-Epe Expressway and two housing estates: the 527-unit low and medium Kobape Housing scheme Kobape and the highbrow, 83 duplexes at Kings Court Estate at Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.