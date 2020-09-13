Visually handicapped but talented singer, Esther Oluwaloleshe is set to hit the music scene with an album titled, Mori Anu Gba.

The three-track gospel album, which will be released before the end of the year, narrates the story of the singer’s life including how she became blind at birth and dropped out of school.

Born 29 years ago, Esther’s parents did not realise on time that her blindness was incurable, and in the process of finding a lasting solution to her predicament, one of the eyes was injected and this complicated things. It took the intervention of her grandmother, Madam Adenike Aderibigbe who ensured that the complications did not take her life.

However, at age 7, Esther went into trance and it was revealed to her that her blindness was permanent but then she has been blessed with the talent to sing. After a long time without a promoter, help finally came her way through an NGO, Nikky Mission Foundation owned by Adenike Adams-Ajayi, who took her to the studio where she recorded her maiden album.