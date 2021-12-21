From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A visually impaired student of Ihogbe Junior Secondary School, Benin City, Balogun Emmanuel, has won the sum of N100,000.00 from Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, and two laptops from top Edo government functionaries after he recited verses of the Holy Bible and used three different voice keys to render songs at the maiden edition of 9 Lessons and Christmas Carol organised by the state Ministry of Education.

The event which held at Imaguero College in Benin City, according to‎ the Ministry, was organised to show love to students of EdoBEST and share with them.

In his brief sermon titled ‘Make a Joyful Noise’, Ven. Moses Onowhuke, urged christians to share love and add value to people’s lives in the spirit of the season.

“Christmas is a time to share love and happiness, as well as add value to people’s lives. I urge leaders from across the country never to use their positions to oppress the people”, he added.

In her brief remarks, Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Oviawe, urged the students to show love to one another, adding that Christmas is about love and sharing.

She commended Governor Obaseki for making education a priority in the state.

The event featured special performances from various musical, dance and choreography groups and schools.