By Perpetua Egesimba

Determined to sustain its Community Social Responsibility (CSR) despite the inclement operating environment in Nigeria, a frontline manufacturer of rigid foams and basic household materials, Vitafoam Nigeria PLC, has presented corporate gifts to the babies of the year at Lagos Island Maternity Hospital in Lagos State.

The blue-chip quoted company reaffirmed its commitment towards assisting the underprivileged, especially in the health and education sectors.

The Company had on Sunday, January 1, 2023, presented gifts to the first three babies of the year, all girls. The first baby, who was delivered at exactly 1.15 am, was presented baby cot mattress, complete baby comfy, nursing pillow and breastfeeding cover.

The second baby, delivered at 1.30 am, was presented baby cot and mattress and a complete baby comfy while the third baby, born at l1.45 am was awarded a baby cot and mattress.

” We so much believe in maternal healthcare. We are always here every first day of the year to look after the children and present a token to the babies of the year and their parents. We also see this as an opportunity to say thank you to healthcare workers, ensuring the safety of mothers and babies.

” Vitafoam as a brand has its corporate social responsibility policy centred on healthcare, education and Community Development.

“Despite the low purchasing power in the country, Vitafoam did not relent in its effort to give back to society. In view of this, Vitafoam donated a block of 4 classrooms to a primary school in Ibaram, in Ondo State, which was recently commissioned and a block of 4 classrooms soon to be commissioned in Borno State”, says Vitafoam’s Commercial Director, Sola Owoade.

The parents of the first baby were Mr Rafiu Muhammed and his wife Mrs Mojisola; second baby, Mr Oladayo Ojo and his wife, Oluwaseun while Mrs Ebuka was the mother of the third baby.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Vitafoam’s management for the gifts.

The Hospital’s Apex Nurse, Mrs Oluwatoyin Champion commended Vitafoam’s Board and Management for keeping faith with the annual donation of its quality products to the families of the first three babies of the year.

The Director of Clinical Services and Training, Dr Ogungbemile Babalola, who represented the Medical Director, Dr Olufemi Omololu, said Vitafoam’s partnership with the Hospital had always added value to the annual event.