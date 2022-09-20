The Products Manager at Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, Mr. Moses Mogbou has emerged as the Outstanding Marketing Personality of the year 2022.

The prestigious award was presented to him at the Marketing Edge Stakeholders Summit and Brands and Advertising Awards of Excellence 2022. The event which is aimed at recognising and celebrating brands, organisations and professionals who have distinguished themselves and contributed greatly in the marketing communications industry in Nigeria, was held in Harbour Point Hall, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

While presenting the award, the Sales Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Uche Unigwe congratulated Mr. Mogbolu for his great achievements in the marketing communications industry and managing brands creatively with excellent innovation, professionalism and data-driven approach to marketing.

He stated further that the award was well-deserved and a charge to do more.

In his response, the award recipient, Products Group Manager at Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, Mr. Moses Mogbou thanked Marketing Edge and all stakeholders in the marketing communications industry for the recognition and honour.

In his words, “I truly appreciate this award and recognition, and my passion and commitment in ensuring customers get satisfaction with their needs is undiluted. I have the strong conviction that this can easily be achieved through innovative marketing, creative communications, wow customer experience and building brands that deliver superior value to the customers at all times. I love what I do and I do what I love; this is the secret. In all, God’s grace makes the difference. Together, we will all win big and achieve greater results.”

Mr. Mogbolu has trained and mentored over 6,000 professionals on Customer Experience, Marketing, Digital Marketing, Brand Storytelling, Crisis Communications and Business Analytics. He is passionate and committed to research, uncovering market gaps, meeting customers’ needs and finding new ideas and initiatives for creative solutions and continuous business improvement.

In everything, he keeps a keen eye on customers, trends, targets, costs, results, and bottom-line.