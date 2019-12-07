Vitamin B plays a vital role in maintaining good health and well-being. As the building blocks of a healthy body, B vitamins have a direct impact on your energy levels, brain function and cell metabolism. B vitamins are water-soluble, which means your body does not store them. They are excreted from the body daily and for this reason, your diet must supply them each day.

Here are B Vitamins your body needs:

B3 (Niacin)

One of the primary uses for niacin is to boost HDL cholesterol which is the good cholesterol. And the higher a person’s HDL, the less bad cholesterol they will have in their blood. Niacin, used topically and ingested, has also been found to treat acne. You can get if from yeast, red meat, milk, eggs, beans and green vegetables.

B5 (Pantothenic Acid)

You can find small amounts of vitamin B5 in just about every food group — its name even says so. Pantothenic comes from the Greek word pantothen, meaning “from everywhere.” In addition to breaking down fats and carbohydrates for energy, it is responsible for the production of sex and stress-related hormones including testosterone.

Studies show that B5 also promotes healthy skin with the ability to reduce signs of skin aging such as redness and skin spots. You can get if from avocados, yogurt, eggs, meat and legumes.

B6 (Pyridoxine)

Along with fellow B vitamins 12 and 9, B6 helps regulate levels of the amino acid homocysteine associated with heart disease. Pyridoxine is a major player in mood and sleep patterns because it helps the body produce serotonin, melatonin and norepinephrine, a stress hormone. Some studies suggest vitamin B6 can reduce inflammation for people with conditions like rheumatioid arthritis. You can get if from chicken, turkey, tuna, salmon, lentils, sunflower seeds, cheese, brown rice and carrots

B7 (Biotin)

Because of its association with healthy hair, skin and nails, this B vitamin also goes by ‘the beauty vitamin.’ It may help people with diabetes control high blood glucose levels too. You can get it from liver, yeast, pork, chicken, fish, potatoes, cauliflower, egg yolks and nuts.

B9 (Folate)

Another name for B9 is folic acid —which is the synthetic form used in supplements and fortified foods like cereal and bread. This vitamin is also especially important for women who are pregnant since it supports the growth of the baby and prevents neurological birth defects. You can get it from dark leafy greens, asparagus, beets, salmon, root vegetables, milk, bulgur wheat and beans.

B12 (Cobalamin)

This B vitamin is a total team player. Cobalamin works with vitamin B9 to produce red blood cells and help iron do its job. Because you can only find vitamin B12 in animal and no plant products, vegans must use a supplement or fortified foods for B12 intake or risk serious health consequences. You can get it from fish, dairy, eggs, beef and pork.

I have always supported nutrition to achieve optimal health. If you will need supplementation of vitamin B complex, your doctor is in the best position to say that.