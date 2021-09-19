In medical context, inflammation is a process by which the white blood cells of the human body and the things they make protect it body from infection from outside invaders, such as bacteria and viruses.

But in some diseases, like arthritis, the body’s defence system, which is the immune system, triggers inflammation when there are no invaders to fight off. In these autoimmune diseases, the immune system acts as if regular tissues are infected or somehow unusual, thereby causing damage. However, nature has provided ways to ameliorate the damaging effects of inflammation, through what people eat. Some food supplements and vitamins help in this regard.

Vitamin A

It boosts theimmune system and guards against infectious diseases. Taking 10,000 international units (IU) for 1-2 weeks may help you heal after an exercise-related injury. Vitamin A is easy to find, too. It runs high in liver, fish oils, milk, eggs, and leafy greens.

Bromelain

Do you have pineapple juice? Then you have this enzyme that packs anti-inflammatory powers and supports your immune system. It’s sometimes used to treat tendinitis and minor muscle injuries like sprains. Some studies have shown bromelain may ease inflammation after dental, nasal, and foot surgeries. Doctors usually suggest taking capsules or tablets. That’s because drinking juice won’t supply enough of it as timely needed..

Capsaicin

That’s the hot stuff in chili peppers. It stops a group of proteins that control your body’s response to inflammation. You can find capsaicin in products you put directly on your skin. You can also shake dried cayenne in your sauces and meat rubs. Start with ¼ teaspoon or less to see.

Cat’s-Claw

Named for its hooks, this vine grows in South and Central America. If you have rheumatoid arthritis, ask your doctor if it might help. A small study found people who took this supplement with standard RA treatments had less joint swelling and pain. But there’s no evidence it can ward off joint damage that comes with RA. Cat’s-claw also has compounds thought to aid your immune system. It’s sold as a pill or capsule and can be made into a tea.

Curcumin

Curcumin is found in turmeric and gives the spice its yellow hue. This traditional Indian medicinal herb is known for its natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Studies show that curcumin might help with certain conditions, including arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and fatty liver disease. You can find it in the spice aisle. It’s also in capsules, creams, drinks, and sprays.

Vitamin E

Packed with antioxidants, vitamin E boosts your immune system and may also ease inflammation. If you have rheumatoid arthritis, you might find it helps manage pain when used with standard treatment. You can easily get it from the foods you eat.

It’s in olive oil, almonds, peanuts, meat, dairy products, leafy greens, and fortified cereal. If you need extra vitamin E, your doctor might prescribe it in drops or capsule form.

Garlic

It’s worth the breath mints. Garlic slows down two inflammatory enzymes and clears the way for blood to get to your muscles. Add 2-4 fresh garlic cloves to your meals to fight swelling and pack flavour. You can rub garlic oil directly into swollen joints and muscles, too. If you prefer it from the bottle, look for aged garlic extract. Ask your doctor or pharmacist about the right dosage.

Ginger

Research shows it has anti-inflammatory powers similar to ibuprofen. One study found ginger extract tamed swelling in rheumatoid arthritis as well as steroids. It may cut muscle pain after exercise. The fresh stuff might not be enough to get the health benefits. In ginger capsules, look for the words “super-critical extraction” on the label. This means it’s pure.

Omega-3 fatty acids

Our bodies don’t make these. Fish oil supplements are loaded with them, but you can also get the recommended amount from certain foods. These include fatty fish like salmon and tuna, kale, vegetable and flaxseed oils, nuts, and eggs from flax-fed chickens.

Resveratrol

This natural compound is found in some berries and nuts. Some research suggests it may help with arthritis. Grab a handful of grapes, peanuts, pistachios, blueberries, cranberries, or mulberries. It’s also popular in supplement form.

SAM-e

It might sound like the name of a friendly robot, but it’s short for a natural compound in your body. Studies show it might control inflammation and may work as well as mainstream treatments for osteoarthritis. You can take it by mouth or get a shot. Talk to your doctor before taking it. It may clash with certain medications, including antidepressants.

Zinc

Your whole body needs this micronutrient, which can help ward off inflammation. You might already get enough zinc in your diet. It’s in chicken, red meat, and fortified cereals. Talk to your doctor first if you think you might need a supplement. Zinc can cause problems with certain drugs.

Adapted from webmd.com

