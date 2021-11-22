By Chinwendu Obienyi

Vitapur Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, is seeking partnership with the Federal Government to expand its operation and take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to export mass building materials and earn foreign exchange (FX) for Nigeria.

The company has made a giant stride in the manufacturing of building materials such as insulation boards, pre-insulated roofing sheets and sandwich panels among others that are predominantly imported into Nigeria and while the company largely sources its raw materials locally, its operations has been hampered by high tariffs on the few imported materials.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Commenting on the development, Vitapur’s General Manager, Yemi Mofikoya, at the weekend, explained that the company is well positioned to earn FX for Nigeria through partnership with the Federal Government to address some of the teething challenges.

Mofikoya added that the company is in discussion with the Federal Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment to resolve high Custom tariffs on some raw materials, especially the pre-painted galvanized induced steel (PPGI) which is subjected to 40 per cent Custom Duty, 5 per cent levy and 7.5 per cent VAT. “This raw material (PPGI) is not produced locally, therefore, charging a total of 52.5 per cent is affecting our competitiveness when compared with importation of the finished products, Sandwich panels, which enjoy 0 per cent duty, 0 per cent levy and 7.5 per cent VAT.

We are also in discussion with the Ministry of Agriculture on the need for Coldchain to prevent post-harvest loss. Nigeria presently loses 40 per cent-50 per cent of farm produce such as fresh fruits and vegetables due to lack of cold chain and poor product handling. Vitapur is strategically positioned to meet up with the cold-chain needs of the nation, since we possess the largest sandwich manufacturing plant in West Africa”, he said.

Also speaking, Vitafoam’s Executive Director, Corporate Services, Sola Owoade, explained that Vitafoam was not only about manufacturing rigid foams but other products through its subsidiaries in Nigeria and overseas.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .