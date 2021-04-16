Former Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Kano Pillars FC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Aspira Nigeria Ltd for the 2020/2021 Football season.

Consequently, VIVA, the company’s flagship brand and one of the leading detergent & multipurpose soap brands in Nigeria will be the official sponsor of Kano Pillars FC for the season.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the club, Alhaji Surajo Shaibu Yahaya Jambul shortly after signing an MoU recently in his office in the commercial city of Kano. Speaking, the chairman stated that the signing of the MoU is part of the club’s determination to bring privates organisations into the running of the club’s affairs and reduce dependence on the state government.

Thanking the management of Aspira Nig. Ltd for accepting the club’s demands, he revealed that many companies were approached for partnership with Kano Pillars FC but only Aspira Nigeria Ltd responded positively. He added that he hoped the rest would emulate Aspira Nig. Ltd and follow suit. Alhaji Surajo Jambul also assured that the company that it would not regret partnering the club because the deal will boost the company’s profile and its products.

Reacting, chairman, ASPIRA Nigeria, Alhaji Ahmad Haruna Zago said that it agreed to partner Kano Pillars FC because of the significance of football in the society. Alhaji Zago also commended the chairman of the club and described him as visionary.