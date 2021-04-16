Former Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Kano Pillars FC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with one of the private companies in Kano State, Aspira Nigeria till the end of the 2020/2021 Football season.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the club, Alhaji Surajo Shaaibu Yahaya Jambul shortly after signing the agreement on Thursday evening in his office.

The chairman said the signing of the MoU is part of the club’s determination to bring privates organisations in the running of the club affairs to reduce its dependency on the state government.

He thanked the management of the company for accepting the club’s demand noting that they had written many companies within and outside the state to partner with them but only Aspira Nigeria responded.

VIVA, the flagship brand, and one of the leading detergent brand in Nigeria, will be the official sponsor of Kano Pillars FC for the season.

Alhaji Jambul assured that the company would not regret partnering with the club and said it will be a great avenue to the company to sell its products more.