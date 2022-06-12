From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The CEO of Goldenskin bodysecrets, a beauty and fashion company located in the federal capital territory Abuja has vowed that she would be the center of attention and attraction in the upcoming big brother naija season seven.

This was gathered from an audition video that was posted on a YouTube channel where she expressed herself showing how flawless and beautiful she is. The 24 years old lady who is a native of Umuada in Isiala-gwa south local government area of Abia State is the last child in a family of nine children.

Vivian who’s native name is”Sopuru”, a name she prefers to be called, so much believes in the richness of the African culture and traditions. She sees the Big brother Naija platform as a place of creating positive trends and also an avenue to selling her brand to the African nations and the world at large.

She has mentored and trained many young women over the years and still have more under her tutelage. She has a couple of branches in the FCT and some outside the City. She has also been involved in other businesses like branding, modeling and film production.

On our visit to her head office which is located at the Citec Gwarinpa Business district, we where overwhelmed with the type of equipment available at her Beauty and skincare parlor. And the reception was fantastic as compared to some others that we visited without invitation in time past.

While talking to her, I can notice how composed and compassionate she is about youth development and the need for every young person in Nigeria to have something productive doing.

“The Big Brother Naija platform is huge and I will be going there not just to shutdown the show with my knowledge and skill set, but also to give hope to young ladies out there”, she added.

She has made a success for herself and strongly believes that she can replicate same when she eventually gets access into the big brother Niaja season seven house.

The Abuja based socialite who has been featured on several TV series is a stronger contender to look out for in the upcoming Big Brother Naija season seven.

