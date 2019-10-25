Vivid Exclusive Art Gallery will showcase an array of old and emerging artists’ works from tomorrow Saturday 26th to 9th of November in an exhibition entitled “Dreams” at R20, Rd10, Unit 3, Lekki Gardens, Lagos.

The group exhibition, featuring about 50 artists, will involve works of foreigners and local artists in different media, including paintings, sculptures, mixed media and other techniques.

Some notable artists, such as Albert Ohams, Miriam Boomert, Kukoyi Olajumoke, Obiora Nwankwo, Aina Felix Ojo Olaniyi and other artists, will have their works on display.

Throwing more light on the exhibition, the CEO of Vivid Exclusive Gallery, Mr. Jideonwu Gabriel, also one of the exhibiting artists, said, since the opening of the gallery two years ago, it had recorded an unprecedented growth in terms of exposure and patronage, with many collectors finding the gallery worthy of patronage.

The exhibition, which will be opened by Chief Komolafe Omotunde, C.E.O Iroko Events International and Nigeria’s envoy to Hungary and Culture Trade Centre, will last for two weeks.