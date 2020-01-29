Every day, something new is either created or discovered, this shows that technology is not static and, to survive in any market, innovation, and adaptability is important. These, alongside several other characteristics, make certain smartphone brands like Vivo, Apple and Samsung to stand out from among their competitors.

The Vivo smartphone brand had its global debut in 2009 and it has since then built a name for itself in innovation and with the launch of its different product series, each boasting new, unique features, little wonder the brand is now regarded as one of the top 5 smartphone brands in the world.

At a time when the industry standard was having a fingerprint sensor either at the rear of the device or on the home button, vivo showed its innovative prowess by being the first to introduce the In-Display Fingerprint sensor. Also, the vivo V7 and V7plus devices launched at the Mobile World Congress were the first smartphones to spot an elevating 24MP front camera from APEX™.

The launch of its latest device – V17Pro in November 2019 was proof that customers’ needs is at the fore of vivo’s interest and considering that mobile photography is trending, vivo’s new device houses the first Dual Pop Up Selfie camera and a 60MP AI Quad Rear Camera. This front camera also comes with a Selfie Softlight which makes pictures captured in lowlight environments very clear.

The rear of the V17 Pro is home to an AI Quad Camera and each of the four cameras has distinctive features, ranging from a 48MP main camera to the 8MP Wide Angle Camera that expands landscape shots further.

Also, there is a bokeh and macro camera in which, the macro camera helps capture every detail in close up images taken four centimeters away. To complete the professional shot options, the V17 Pro features two impressive beautifying features, namely the “Pose Master” feature which offers cool and natural poses to match a variety of photo scenes, and the “Super Night Mode” feature that enhances clarity for late night shots. One more fascinating thing about the vivo V17 Pro camera is the way the Dual Pop-Up retracts automatically when the device is in free fall to ensure that the selfie camera does not break when the device hits the ground.