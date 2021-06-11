Smartphone giant, vivo has launched a new product into the Nigerian market.

The company described the V21 series smartphone it introduced into the market as “an ideal companion for blogging and for users to share every bit of their lives with friends and family virtually or physically.”

It also described it as a choice for any user that wants outstanding night vision and professional grade photos with both front and back cameras. “It is the latest in vivo’s longstanding V-series of smart-phones, which has a long history of providing consumers with fashion-forward, camera-focused devices at competitive prices. The new vivo V21e brings together vivo’s best-in-class front-camera hardware, combined with cutting-edge software and autofocus features for clearer images, better night shots and more stabilised videos in 4K quality,” it said.