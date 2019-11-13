Vivo Smartphone has once again broken the norm in the world of innovation with the invention of the first of its kind Dual Pop Up Camera and AI Quad Camera. Camera has become very vital in the day to day activities of every individual in this generation and one brand that is making sure everyone is extremely satisfied with the quality of their pictures is V’ivo.

In an attempt to further showcase their strong consumer-centric innovation approach, vivo smartphone unveiled the new V17Pro which brings brilliant camera systems on both the front and back of the smartphone to empower consumers to redefine their photography experience.

Felix Lu, the Country Manager said, “V17 Pro is a masterpiece that we are extremely proud of, as it reinforces our House and as a pioneer in bringing best-in-class mobile experiences to the Nigerian market”

The V17 Pro comes with 6 high-end cameras stylishly positioned in the front and rear of the device. The 32MP Dual Pop-Up camera and a complimentary 8MP wide-angle front cameras ensure every detail is captured clearly. The 8MP Super Wide-Angle Selfie is able to capture wide angles up to 105-degrees, bringing more fun and possibilities to group shots.

Similarly, with the help of its 48MP main camera, 8MP wide-angle camera, 2MP Bokeh camera and an additional 2MP macro camera, the device’s rear cameras are just perfect for that spot-on picture and also capturing landscape shots even further.

To complete the professional shot options, the V17 Pro smartphone also features 2 impressive beautifying features, namely the “Pose Master” feature that offers cool and natural poses to match a variety of photo scenes, and the “Super Night Mode” feature that enhances clarity even at night shots.