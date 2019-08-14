Chinenye Anuforo

Vivo has launched its Y Series smartphone in the Nigerian market to give its users a first-class experience of professional-grade photography, right in their palms. Inspired and powered by youth, the Vivo Y Series is a combination of AI Triple Camera’s professional camera with the flagship-standard visual impact of the Halo FullView Display. The smartphone devices under the Y series launched into the Nigerian market is the vivo Y15 and Y17 as they both share the feature of a huge and powerful long lasting 5,000-mAh battery.

“The Y Series is made for the youth and we are bringing our latest photography innovations to many more young consumers through two stylish smartphones – the Y15 and Y17 – both under the Y Series family,” said Felix Lu, country manager, Vivo Nigeria.

He explained that , “With ‘Powered by Youth’ as our guiding light, the Y Series is a clear example of our commitment to bringing advanced and premium features to our energetic and dynamic consumers from all walks of life around the world.”

Creating the perfect shot is easier than ever with the Vivo Y AI Triple Camera. The combination of a 13MP Main Camera, 8MP Super-Wide-Angle Camera and the 2MP Depth Camera assists the user in capturing magnificent landscapes and beautiful portraits effortlessly. The AI Super Wide-Angle Camera can even expand your view to 120˚, so you can capture more.

The 6.35-inch Halo FullView display provides all two phones with a screen-to-body ratio of 89 per cent for great visual impact with super narrow bezels on all sides. Despite the size and broad view, the 19.3:9 aspect ratio and the specifically designed gesture controls provides effortless one-hand control.

The 5,000 mAh battery keeps the Y Series going for a longer time; more than enough for all your photography, video and gaming adventures. It should interest users to know that intelligent power-saving technologies extend battery life to make battery worries a thing of the past.

The Y15 and Y17 both provide such premium experience and offers a variety of specifications to meet the diverse needs of all consumers.

The Vivo Y17 sports a 20MP Front Camera to capture delicate facial details for clearer results. With AI Face Beauty to automatically enhance your facial features, you can easily capture the perfect selfie for your social media feed.

For techies who love using their smartphones on the go, the Y17 boasts of Vivo’s exclusive dual-engine fast-charging technology to re-juice the massive 5,000 mAh battery even quicker, making sure you can always be online anytime, anywhere. It also meets high safety standards, thanks to nine charging protection technologies for both battery and charging process.