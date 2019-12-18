In this age and time, it is a bit difficult to get something stylish yet functional. If you by any means get a smartphone that falls in that category, then don’t let it go.

Seyi Adebayo needed a new phone and as a person who doesn’t like trying new smartphone brands, he headed straight to Ikeja City Mall to get one in his favorite smartphone brand outlet. Coincidentally, the Vivo V17Pro ICM activation was going on and the ambience was one he could not resist. Adebayo walked straight in to see what the device was like.

The first thing that got his attention was the Dual Pop-Up Camera which is unarguably the first of its kind. Amused by this technology, he asked to check out the camera and his heart almost burst through his chest when the phone slipped off his hand but thankfully, he caught it; only then did he notice the Dual Pop Up automatically retracts when in a falling motion

The Vivo V17Pro houses six cameras in all, on both the front and rear of the device. The front camera comes with the 32MP Camera and the 8MP Super Wide-Angle Selfie which captures at 105-degrees, helping to bring more fun and possibilities to group shots. Also included in the front camera setup is the Selfie Softlight which makes gives pictures a premium outlook with its impressive balance of light rays.

The back camera is an AI Quad Camera consisting of a 48MP main camera, 8MP super wide angle camera, 2MP bokeh camera and 2MP macro camera. Also included in the rear camera is the “Super Night Mode” feature that enhances clarity even for late night shots.

Other features of the V17Pro camera is the Pose master feature which offers cool and natural poses to match a variety of photo scenes.