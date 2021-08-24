From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Determined to boost technical and vocational education training (TVET), Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has turned the sod of a N245 million ultra-modern skill acquisition and vocational training centre at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The multimillion-naira project, under the 2018 annual intervention, is slated to be completed within six months. While performing the turning of sod, Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, lauded TETFund as a mission-driven body to educational institutions.

Abayomi commended the management of MAPOLY for its vision and sincerity in taken the advantage of the TETFund to have the project, particularly at a period when the institution was gradually regaining its pride of place among polytechnics in Nigeria.

“I am thrilled with construction of the centre, which its training will be in tandem with modern trends. The provision of software laboratories, e-research and resource rooms, hands-on vocational training, including other facilities, are so keen and aligning with the mission of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

“The state government’s focus on technical vocation and education training is in line with the revitalization of the technical education across the state.

“Our focus, intention and hope as a government is that MAPOLY should be the producer of technical manpower for the state, nation and world at large. The centre will, therefore, complement the entrepreneurship development in the polytechnic,” the commissioner said.

In his remarks, the acting rector of MAPOLY, Dr. Adeoye Odedeji, explained that the project was designed to reshape the horizon, skills and competence of students and artisans through vocational training and skill acquisition.

“This centre will enable us to implement the present policy of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) on acquisition of vocational education for smooth career progression. The center will also aid internet literacy on individuals and enable graduates of the polytechnic to be dually certificated.

“The structure comprises eight offices, three software laboratories, two mini trainingcentres, one multimedia lab/studio, one digital and micro device lab, one cyber serve security and forensic lab, one e-research room, one cyber control room, one conference room amongst other. The site manager has given assurance that the project would be delivered in time,” noted Odedeji.