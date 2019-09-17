TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has revived the Government Craft Development Centre, Port Harcourt, bringing the training facility back on stream as part of his first 100 days for his second term, in line with his commitment to empower youths through vocational training.

Commissioning the rebranded school on yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Governor Wike said that technical and vocational training remained one of the surest ways of reaching out to thousands of Rivers youths.

Governor Wike announced that the state government has contracted Julius Berger to construct standard training workshops for the education of the students.

“We must develop middle level manpower. That is why we have repositioned this school to groom technicians in the state.

“We have contracted Julius Berger to equip the workshops with standard training machines. Our children must get the best training facility”, he said.

He warned the principal against hiring out the school’s facilities to outsiders, saying that the principal would be sanctioned.

Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Victor Ihunwo, said Governor Wike has performed exceptionally in the education sector.

He commended the state governor for reviving the dead institution and placing it on the platform to empower Rivers youths.

Principal of Government Craft Development Centre, Mr. China Ameka, appreciated Governor Wike for considering it necessary to rebuild the centre into a standard institution for teaching and learning towards human capital development aimed at empowering the youths.

Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Ehie Edison, said Governor Wike has continued to showcase the state as the best in terms of infrastructural development.

He said the revived institution would help in reducing crime in the society as youths would be equipped with the right skills to be self-reliant.

Member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Dum Dekor, described the project as a quantum leap to give the best to Rivers youths.

He said Rivers is the only state in the country, where several projects have been rolled out for the first 100 days. He stated that Governor Wike has proved himself as a lover of Rivers people.

Permanent Secretary of the State Bureau of Special Projects, Sunny Okere, noted that the project was designed to ensure that Rivers youths get the best technical education.

He said the key workshops have been primed to train the youths in the right skills.