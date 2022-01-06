By GILBERT EKEZIE

Voice of the Cross Maestro, Evangelist Laz and Emma, Foreign Mission Choirs, Duet Sisters, Chosen National Choir, Public Relations Choir and Campus Choir are among the musical groups that thrilled the opening of the 4-day International Crusade holding at the Lord’s Chosen headquarters, Odofin Park Estate, by Ijesha Bus Stop, off Oshodi Apapa expressway, Lagos State which commence on Thursday.

Participants who came from different parts of the world could not hold their joy, as they sang and danced to the glory of God .

The venue, no doubt, may not contain thousands of participants, as many were still trooping in from many states across the country to perform what they called ‘Annual ritual for spiritual cleansing.’

There were great wonders of God after the prayers and deliverance by the General Overseer of the Church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka.

Those whom God delivered from their various spiritual and health challenges during the last year’s Crusade at Mgbidi, Imo State testified the goodness of God.

One of them is Pastor Otunowo Omotokhai whose prostate cancer and potruted stomach disappeared, after the deliverance prayer from General Overseer of the Church, Pastor, Lazarus Muoka.

Omotokhai who went Mgbidi crusade from his home town in Edo State, thanked God for giving him victory over his health challenges last year.

Mr Chigozie Okezie testified that spirit of death rolled away in his life He was also rescued from armed robbers after declaring that he is a Chosen.

Mrs Godwin Ruth got a female child after three male children. Her family was also made landlord.

Mr Uche Ezemeka became a millionaires after making a vow.

A woman from Auchi, Edo State, her hunch back of 45 years disappeared at the last year’s s Mgbidi crusade.

Bro Uchenna Ezebuilo, joined Chosen in 2008 through cable.

In July, 2019 armed stormed his residence in Ghana, tried to kill him, but could not because he declared chosen.

Also one Vincent Owoh from United Kingdom recovered his luggage that he forgot in UK airport after engaging in fervernt prayer to God for safe recovery the luggage.

He testified that what surprised him was that nothing was missing inside the luggage.

Mr Lawrence Obiora who was delivered from the spirit of death and stammering also testified the goodness and favour of God into him.

During the deliverance session, a 14- year old boy who stammers, spoke instantly.

Also a couple who were afflicted same day with stroke got instant healing

Muoka admonished all the be faithful to God and bring all their problems and challenges to him in fasting, prayer and supplication.

He insisted that no matter the situation, what God has determined, shall be done .