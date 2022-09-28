By Henry Uche, Lagos

The presidential candidates of all political parties in the country have been invited to speak at the 6th edition of the annual Voice of Women Conference & Awards (VOW2022), as a 7-member committee was inaugurated to steer the august event. The committee is being chaired by Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi Executive Director of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center (WARDC). A statement made available to Daily Sun confirmed this.

Other members are Cynthia Mbamalu, Director of Programs- Yiaga Africa; Oluwatosin Dokpesi, Managing Director; Princess Jummai Idonije, SSA to Minister Women Affairs; Patience Dickson, Founder Advocacy for Women with Disability International (AWWDI); Seun Olagunju, Head of Corporate Communications, Bank of Industry and Aisha Falke, Founder Northern Hibiscus.

Commenting, Dr Akiyode-Afolabi called the VOW annual conference a welcome development to gender equality discourse and another opportunity to set a gender agenda in view of the 2023 election year. On behalf of the committee, she congratulated Women Radio for creating the platform for engaging policy.

Toun Okewale Sonaiya, CEO Women Radio 91.7 said each member represents expertise from diverse fields. She expressed confidence that the committee would diligently work to interpret and implement the mission of VOW2022.

“VOW2022 has extended an invitation to presidential candidates to attend in person to speak to women voters and representatives of the 47.1% of Nigerian Women who voted in the 2019 elections. The candidates will be allotted equal time to present their 2023 and beyond plans and commitments to integrate Women into the National Agenda. 500 Nigerian women groups across the six geo-political zones will attend the physical conference and others virtually.

The 6th edition is scheduled for 25 October 2022 at NAF Conference Centre Abuja and will be broadcast live on national television, radio and online platforms to reach Women across the 36 states of Nigeria.