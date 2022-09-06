The Egyptian team on Monday defeated their counterparts Cameroon 3-1 in the ongoing 2022 Under-19 Girls African Nations Volleyball Championship in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the final match of the championship at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, the Egyptians were determined to win the game at all cost.

Egypt beat Cameroon in the first set 26-24, defeated them again in the second half with nine points 25-16.

Cameroon fought back to win the third set in the third 25-22 . The Egyptians

regained later bounced back to win the third set 25-13 to make the final score at 3-1.

NAN reports that Egypt is now crowned the champion of the U-19 Girls African Nations Volleyball Championship.

Speaking after the match , Farida Kamel, a player from the Egyptian team, said “we came for a business in this championship.

“Now that we are champions our coaches will know what to do to guide us in our training back in Cairo.

“We will represent the continent with good results in the world next year. We will win the world Cup next year,” she said

NAN reports that Egypt and Cameroon will represent the continent in the World Cup next year.

Cameroon won the 2021edition of the championship held in Abuja.

NAN reports that Nigeria, Cameroon and Egypt participated in the 2022 Under-19 Nations Championship.

The event started on Thursday and ended on Monday. (NAN)