The head coach of the Nigeria senior women’s Volleyball team, Samuel Ajayi said he wants to make history by qualifying for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Nigeria will compete alongside Egypt, Kenya, Botswana and host Cameroon from today to January 10, 2020 for the sole ticket.

The team jetted out Thursday with twelve players, two coaches, the Secretary General and one referee.

The NSCDC coach expressed confidence that the players assembled will live up to expectation.

He said, “Nigeria is going to the qualifiers not for vacation but serious business. This current team wants to make history by qualifying for the first ever Olympics.

“If you look at the final list, you will see that the team is filled up with players who performed well at the 2019 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League and I am confident that they will live up to expectation by picking the sole ticket”.

He further said, “The players resumed camping in the first week of December and since then have undergone rigorous and technical trainings. The team also reflected on the performance at the 2019 African Games and worked on some little flaws noticed.