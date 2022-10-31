The Coordinator of Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Spikers Volleyball Teams, Commodore Aliyu Pindar has dedicated the National Volleyball League Championship Trophies to the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (CFR).

CNS Spikers women’s team won the National Division 1 Volleyball League while the men’s team lifted the National Division 2 Volleyball League on Friday.

Pindar told journalists that the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (CFR) motivated the players and provided all the necessary logistics for them to excel.

The Chairman of the FCT Volleyball Association revealed that the first step taken was to invite players for long camping exercises before exposing them to championships.

He said, “When the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (CFR) came on board; he promised to reposition sports in the Nigerian Navy due to the long period of inactivities in sports in the Nigerian Navy over the years. Today, I beat my chest and say that the CNS has fulfilled his promise as our Sportsmen and Sportswomen are actively participating and representing States and Club sides in National competitions/leagues in various sporting activities such as Volleyball, Football, Boxing, Judo/karate, Swimming, Polo, among others”.

“We give gratitude to the Chief of Naval Staff for the motivation, encouragement and unflinching support to the players. You can see the quality of the young players we brought in and have given them hope to know that there is a prospect in the game of Volleyball”.