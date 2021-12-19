(NAN)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) Babes recorded victory and soared into new heights as they strike against COAS Babes after defeating 3-0 to continue their unbeatable race on matchday seven.

NSC Babes recorded victory against COAS Babes 3-0 in the female category at the ongoing final phase of the 2021 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria immigration services (NIS) Babes on Saturday narrowly defeated Kada Emerald 3-1 (25-21,25-22,20-25,25-23) to record victory.

The victory for NSC is the fifths in the competition for the female matches at the ongoing final phase of the 2021 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League in Abuja.

The NSC, to have led in the first set 25-21, proved their stand by earning second set 25-19, after COAS Babes strike back to win but they couldn’t, the third set was earned by NSC 25-21 to end the game. 3-0.

NAN reports that the last match is about to start in a female match against Benue Queens against NSCDC Babes at 10 pm.

Speaking after the match, Priscilla Agara, the coach of NSC Babes said that it’s was a well-deserved victory for the players and ”the game wasn’t easy but the preparation we did made us have this victory.

“Fatigue has started to set on my players but it’s normal when you are playing this type of league. Which Is high tempo game fatigue is expected.

“The time duration for them to recover is not there but we believe in subsequent ones, the federation should be able to give us a good time to play and convenient space will be scheduled also.

“If not players are getting tired and this type involved a long period of training and fatigue is set to happen.

“We hope that next league the federation will change some of these procedures,” she said.

On his part, Elishama Elam, the Head Coach of COAS Babes said that “the customs team were good, they defeated us because of lack of experienced.

“My teams, we have just one experienced player while the customs teams all players are national teams and they have used it against my teams to defeat us with skills.

“I give to them the win, they deserved the victory,” he said.

He said although, the customs teams have beaten both his male and female teams but promised that game would change when next they meet next.

“We could have built up a good team that will strike and slam them down.

“Next league when we meet them, they will know that COAS Babes and COAS strikers have already changed and advanced,” he said.

“NAN reports that on Sunday COAS Babes will meet against Nigeria Immigration Services. While NSC will face the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Other matches played in the male category include Nigeria Customs Service beating UCEM of Anambra 3-0. (25-18,25-18,25-19) to maintain their unbeaten run.

Sunshine Spikers lost to NPC 3-0. (18-25,15-25, 14-25) .while NSCDC beat COAS spikers 3-0 (25-21, 27-25, 25-21) and Nigeria Immigration Service lost to Nigeria correctional service 3-1 (21-25, 17-25, 25-21, 20-25).

NAN reports that the match played at the indoor hall of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, which started on Sunday and is expected to end on Dec 21 in Abuja.

A total of 17 teams are participating in the league which comprises ten male teams and seven female teams.